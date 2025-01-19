Previous
Sum of the parts II by nannasgotitgoingon
335 / 365

Sum of the parts II

Bouquet from the markets and practicing with the new lense. Sunflower was in focus today. Sap on the seeds.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
91% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact