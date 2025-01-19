Sign up
Previous
335 / 365
Sum of the parts II
Bouquet from the markets and practicing with the new lense. Sunflower was in focus today. Sap on the seeds.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
0
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
948
photos
96
followers
140
following
91% complete
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
16
333
17
334
18
19
20
335
1
1
The Others
NIKON D7500
19th January 2025 11:25am
Tags
sunflower
,
seeds
