340 / 365
The thumb print
While daughter is packing and shifting gear, this bottle was left on the dining table and the light was hitting it just right. Spun it around and got finger prints all over it, should of given it a wipe down, but it's a photo.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
The Others
NIKON D7500
25th January 2025 6:20pm
light
,
glass
,
skull
