341 / 365
Succulent
On the same runabout saw this flowering catcus/agave and thought 'yeah I gotta take a photo of you'.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Diana
Beautiful b/w with those lovely wispy clouds.
January 26th, 2025
