Previous
351 / 365
Barndeet Ave
Bit of hi-key today
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
2
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
979
photos
98
followers
143
following
96% complete
View this month »
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
Latest from all albums
348
32
33
349
350
34
351
35
Views
6
2
1
The Others
NIKON D7500
4th February 2025 8:54am
b&w
landscape
mono
tractor
farming
hi-key
fields
agricultural
barndeet ave
almond trees
Diana
ace
wonderful capture of this beautiful rural scene and stunning cloudscape.
February 4th, 2025
Christina
ace
Lovely lines
February 4th, 2025
