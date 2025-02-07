Sign up
353 / 365
Another Sunset
Was going to turn home after the olives but there was a bit of cloud on the horizon decided to stop and watch it for a bit.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
The Others
NIKON D7500
7th February 2025 7:25pm
sunsets
Sam Palmer
It looks like the sky is on fire.
February 7th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
@samcat
It was just so nice to stop and watch for a bit. No one around, lovely and quite except for a some birds.
February 7th, 2025
