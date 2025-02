PS Melbourne

The day to day of life is back in earnest with the minion at school and music lessons starting again. To occupy myself during that time I headed down to the river. Heard a paddle steamer whistle and headed down to the wharf. As I was taking photos of the PS Melbourne the guys on board called out and said feel free to come aboard and take some photos, while initially I didn't want to intrude, I saw the engine and changed my mind quite quickly. Chuffed as.