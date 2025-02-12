Previous
Other side of the sunset by nannasgotitgoingon
Other side of the sunset

Checking out tonights sunset and heard some colourful language being bandied about in the paddock behind me (man, tractor, something fell of the tynes) and saw the light streaks, fabulous.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Elisa Smith

Diana ace
Beautiful sight and capture.
February 12th, 2025  
