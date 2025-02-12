Sign up
358 / 365
Other side of the sunset
Checking out tonights sunset and heard some colourful language being bandied about in the paddock behind me (man, tractor, something fell of the tynes) and saw the light streaks, fabulous.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th February 2025 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
streaks
,
fab
Diana
ace
Beautiful sight and capture.
February 12th, 2025
