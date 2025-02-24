Previous
3.1 Semi Abstract by nannasgotitgoingon
364 / 365

3.1 Semi Abstract

Started a course last week in Photography (finally) and feel like it's been a long time since I have done full time study, but the up side is all of the 'aaaha' moments of realisation. Well worth it. Here's a couple from today's excercises.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
99% complete

Photo Details

