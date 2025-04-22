Previous
Days like This by nannasgotitgoingon
Photo 374

Days like This

Portraits week
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
102% complete

Photo Details

Liz Gooster ace
Very cool!
April 24th, 2025  
Karen ace
Great composition - the hat covering her face emphasises her chin dimple and her generous mouth. Nice portrait.
April 24th, 2025  
