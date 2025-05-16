Sign up
Previous
Photo 378
Bucolic
Just a lovely autumn afternoon in country Victoria.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
4
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
1064
photos
100
followers
142
following
103% complete
View this month »
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
Latest from all albums
376
88
377
89
90
91
378
92
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
The Others
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
victoria
,
golden hour
Karen
ace
Exactly the right word for this scene. Lovely shot.
May 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful pastoral scene and light.
May 15th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool light!
May 15th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
So charming
May 15th, 2025
