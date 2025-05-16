Previous
Bucolic

Just a lovely autumn afternoon in country Victoria.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Karen
Exactly the right word for this scene. Lovely shot.
May 15th, 2025  
Diana
Beautiful pastoral scene and light.
May 15th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy
Cool light!
May 15th, 2025  
Corinne C
So charming
May 15th, 2025  
