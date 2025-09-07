Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 394
Spring in the Country
I think they are planting rockmelons here.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
1117
photos
98
followers
135
following
107% complete
View this month »
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
Latest from all albums
122
123
124
125
393
126
394
127
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
7th September 2025 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these wonderfully neat lines, love the grass alternating with the plastic covers and red soil.
September 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close