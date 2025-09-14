Sign up
Murray River
Wander down by the Murray River on a spring day.
Winch on the Paddle Steamer Coonawarra.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
1120
photos
99
followers
135
following
108% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
14th September 2025 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
rope
,
mono
,
paddle
,
murray
,
winch
,
steamer
,
coonawarra
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and light, it looks great on black.
September 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
