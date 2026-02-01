Previous
Shell by nannasgotitgoingon
Photo 414

Shell

Emptying boxes again and came across some large shells my husband had found while living on Thursday Island. Not sure what type it is but it's a good 30-35cm long.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact