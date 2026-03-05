Previous
Flying ants by nannasgotitgoingon
Flying ants

With the water comes the flying ants, beautiful to watch as the last of the sunlight caught them.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Janice
Lovely abstract shot, I wouldn't have guessed what it was.
March 5th, 2026  
