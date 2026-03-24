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Previous
Photo 431
High Speed Classes
I don't have the right lights to freeze the image but I was pretty happy with the end result, major tidying up on the background as it was splattered with milk.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Fav's
1
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
24th March 2026 8:41pm
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high
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cereal
,
speed
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mild
Diana
ace
Well done, it looks fabulous!
March 24th, 2026
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