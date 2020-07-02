If the roof of a building is covered with plants and grass then it is a green roof building. Green roof are the capability to manage the storm water, environmentally friendly, appealing appearance and of course helps in providing insulation for your commercial building.
Benefits of Green Roofing:
• It improves air quality.
• Reduce the heat and to maintain the temperature.
• It is also beneficial for human health.
• During heavy rainfalls it helps in protecting the top of the building from any damages.