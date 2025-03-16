Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
103 / 365
Afternoon Tea
I shared a lovely afternoon with these two gorgeous young women, friends of Sean who I love dearly ❤️
And yes, we ate ALL those cakes!
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3466
photos
30
followers
23
following
28% complete
View this month »
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Latest from all albums
2992
102
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
103
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Alphabet (and other stuff)
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th March 2025 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
plainjaneandnonnonsense
ace
Lovy picture to bring back fond memories in the future!
It would just have been so rude not too!
March 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
It would just have been so rude not too!