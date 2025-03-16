Previous
Afternoon Tea by narayani
103 / 365

Afternoon Tea

I shared a lovely afternoon with these two gorgeous young women, friends of Sean who I love dearly ❤️
And yes, we ate ALL those cakes!
16th March 2025

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
28% complete

Photo Details

plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
Lovy picture to bring back fond memories in the future!

It would just have been so rude not too!
March 16th, 2025  
