114 / 365
Lisa Lottie
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
2
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3513
photos
31
followers
27
following
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
3028
3029
113
3030
114
3031
3032
115
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
Alphabet (and other stuff)
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th April 2025 1:39pm
Tags
street-art-22
Diana
ace
She must have an amazing sense of balance, great action shot.
April 20th, 2025
narayani
ace
@ludwigsdiana
she was amazing
April 20th, 2025
