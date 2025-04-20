Sign up
115 / 365
Lisa Lottie
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Views
1
1
Comments
2
2
Album
Alphabet (and other stuff)
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th April 2025 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
street-art-22
Diana
ace
Wow, she must be fit as a fiddle, great shot and shadows!
April 20th, 2025
narayani
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks. She put on a good show.
April 20th, 2025
