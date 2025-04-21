Previous
Living Sculptures by narayani
116 / 365

Living Sculptures

This show was the absolute highlight of the International Street Arts Festival. Dance, acrobatics, music, stunning costumes and the aboriginal story of how the birds got their colours.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

narayani

Photo Details

