by narayani

122 / 365
24th May 2025
24th May 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous macro with wonderful detail, what a beautiful bloom and shadow.
May 24th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Shadows are so fascinating as well as the frilly details
May 24th, 2025
