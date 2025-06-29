Previous
Chihuahua Life by narayani
132 / 365

Chihuahua Life

😂
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
36% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Hilarious!
June 29th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
That's Yorkie life too! 🤣
June 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
A new fashion trend ;-)
June 29th, 2025  
