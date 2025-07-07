Previous
Oops! by narayani
Oops!

One of our many “fruit splash” fails 😂
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
JackieR
Thats a small gap to aim for!!!
July 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Ha ha, that is fun!
July 7th, 2025  
Diana
such a fun shot, Jackie is probably right ;-)
July 7th, 2025  
