134 / 365
Oops!
One of our many “fruit splash” fails 😂
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
3
0
narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
JackieR
ace
Thats a small gap to aim for!!!
July 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, that is fun!
July 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
such a fun shot, Jackie is probably right ;-)
July 7th, 2025
