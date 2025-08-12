Previous
Happy Birthday! by narayani
Happy Birthday!

A little late…but I think it’s good to spread things out at this age.
And we really should have googled the instructions coz we didn’t attach the netting properly 😭
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
40% complete

JackieR ace
Instructions are only guidelines!!!!
August 12th, 2025  
narayani ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond yeah, but the safety netting is kinda important! 😫
August 12th, 2025  
