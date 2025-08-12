Sign up
Previous
147 / 365
Happy Birthday!
A little late…but I think it’s good to spread things out at this age.
And we really should have googled the instructions coz we didn’t attach the netting properly 😭
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
2
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3659
photos
35
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Alphabet (and other stuff)
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th August 2025 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Instructions are only guidelines!!!!
August 12th, 2025
narayani
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
yeah, but the safety netting is kinda important! 😫
August 12th, 2025
