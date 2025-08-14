Sign up
Previous
149 / 365
It Was Windy!!
The wind was ferocious yesterday and in the evening the rain came.
This tree fell a few houses away, blocking the entire street.
Power out…
I’ve never seen so much damage here.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
1
1
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3663
photos
35
followers
30
following
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
3144
3145
147
3146
3147
148
3148
149
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Alphabet (and other stuff)
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th August 2025 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
storm-damage
Chrissie
ace
Wow, so much captured by this shot!
August 13th, 2025
