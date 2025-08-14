Previous
It Was Windy!! by narayani
It Was Windy!!

The wind was ferocious yesterday and in the evening the rain came.
This tree fell a few houses away, blocking the entire street.
Power out…
I’ve never seen so much damage here.
narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Chrissie ace
Wow, so much captured by this shot!
August 13th, 2025  
