Previous
Lithography by narayani
152 / 365

Lithography

I got to be part of a printmaking workshop today, learning a new technique (to me)
Can’t say I was thrilled with my results, but some people produced some really exciting images and I’m keen to give it another go.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact