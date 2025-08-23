Previous
Picnic by narayani
Picnic

Ok, so I’m over ceramics and I don’t want to touch clay any more and I’m not going to ever buy ceramics again…
But then I go to an exhibition opening and a friend has her her first solo show…
23rd August 2025

narayani

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Isn't that pretty!!
August 23rd, 2025  
