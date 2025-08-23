Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
156 / 365
Picnic
Ok, so I’m over ceramics and I don’t want to touch clay any more and I’m not going to ever buy ceramics again…
But then I go to an exhibition opening and a friend has her her first solo show…
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3679
photos
35
followers
30
following
42% complete
View this month »
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
Latest from all albums
3153
3154
154
3155
155
3156
156
3157
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Alphabet (and other stuff)
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd August 2025 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceramics
,
jenkerr
JackieR
ace
Isn't that pretty!!
August 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close