Previous
176 / 365
Morning Rain
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3741
photos
35
followers
29
following
48% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Alphabet (and other stuff)
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th October 2025 9:23am
Tags
cosmos
,
poppies
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and clarity on the droplets.
October 4th, 2025
