Photo 1088
Christmas Eve
Max is obviously stressed out by the whole Christmas thing 😂 (not!)
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
Twentyseventeen and beyond
iPhone 5s
24th December 2019 3:22pm
christmas
chihuahua
