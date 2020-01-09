Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1104
Studio Dog
I did try to get another shot with better placement, but he wouldn’t be in it 😉 Max now recognises the sound of the wheel idling and comes for a cuddle - Toots usually comes with a ball 🙄
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
Photo Details
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
9th January 2020 11:01am
Tags
chihuahua
studio-dog
life-of-a-potter
Annie-Sue
ace
they should come with a stick - to poke you with!
January 9th, 2020
