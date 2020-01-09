Previous
Next
Studio Dog by narayani
Photo 1104

Studio Dog

I did try to get another shot with better placement, but he wouldn’t be in it 😉 Max now recognises the sound of the wheel idling and comes for a cuddle - Toots usually comes with a ball 🙄
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
302% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
they should come with a stick - to poke you with!
January 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise