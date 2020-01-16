Previous
Next
Day One by narayani
Photo 1111

Day One

Posts concreted in ✅
Rails cut ✅
(Barge boards need repainting again already 🙁 Fig is not happy this year)
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise