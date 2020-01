YOTR

I had planned to meet Eeva Liisa in Perth today to go to the Chinese New Year celebrations...specifically to get a photo for today...but it’s too hot. So, with a little help from Max’s toy collection, it’s out with the old and in with the new. Rather appropriately, I beat Rat today in Words with Friends, and maybe/maybe not, so appropriately I found a dead rat in my garden yesterday 🐀