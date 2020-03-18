Previous
Yellow by narayani
Photo 1173

Yellow

After being closed for almost a year, we now have a new fruit/veggie/deli just down the road. And being Italian, they had pasta (unlike the supermarket whose shelves were bare)
18th March 2020

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
