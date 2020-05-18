Previous
Next
First! by narayani
Photo 1234

First!

My first firing for the year - how slack is that?! Though I did do a heap of Raku earlier in the year. About half the kiln is my work - the bowls on the second shelf and the lovely sculptures up the top are work of other club members.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise