Photo 1259
Not the Corona Virus Plant! 😂
Cold and wet and very windy today so here’s one from last week...same tree, this flower not quite open.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
4
Twentyseventeen and beyond
iPhone 5s
6th June 2020 11:34am
30dayswild2020
