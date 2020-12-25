Previous
Merry Christmas by narayani
Photo 1455

Merry Christmas

25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
398% complete

John Falconer ace
I notice all the food’s already gone. Nice shot.
December 25th, 2020  
