Previous
Next
Point Peron by narayani
Photo 1473

Point Peron

Spent last night at Yatra’s and we went to the beach this morning. Had my first (!) dip for the summer.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise