The Couch/Sofa/Lounge by narayani
The Couch/Sofa/Lounge

I decided I couldn’t wait for the kids to sell theirs and collect mine. My old one is now in the garage waiting for them.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
That looks wonderful, what a great choice you made.
January 17th, 2021  
narayani
@ludwigsdiana thank you 😊
January 17th, 2021  
