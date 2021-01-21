Previous
Happy Birthday! by narayani
Happy Birthday!

Naveena and I went out for/to (?) brunch for her birthday.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
What a lovely portrait, such a wonderful smile.
January 21st, 2021  
