Previous
Next
Up Close by narayani
Photo 1614

Up Close

Spent the day sorting stock, calling outlets, photographing work and applying for exhibitions. Unfortunately my computer illiteracy let me down when it came to the application process 😩
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
442% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise