Basket Workshop by narayani
Photo 1615

Basket Workshop

Worked some more on my wonky little orange basket from last week and learnt the basics of “dilly bag” making. Also delivered new stock to Mundaring Arts Centre and stopped for lunch in Darlington...all in lovely, gentle Autumn sunshine.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

narayani

