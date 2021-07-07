Previous
Countdown by narayani
Photo 1649

Countdown

Not sure what Max is going to think of this new family member when he appears 🐶❤️👶🏼
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
451% complete

Diana ace
Time will tell, maybe a new playmate? They look great and ever so happy.
July 7th, 2021  
