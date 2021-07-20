Previous
Rainy Morning Walk by narayani
Photo 1662

Rainy Morning Walk

I love a walk in gentle rain. This has been Perth’s wettest winter for 20 years…
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

narayani

narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
455% complete

Photo Details

