Earrings by narayani
Photo 1687

Earrings

Did a fun workshop today making some silver earrings. I had an idea in mind before I got there but the piece of silver was way too small so I went with the KISS principle 😄 Not sure if I’ll ever wear them…
14th August 2021

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
