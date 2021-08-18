Sign up
Photo 1691
Lunch
First day out ❤️
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
2
1
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
1691
photos
24
followers
15
following
463% complete
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Diana
ace
Beautiful portrait of the happy young parents. Love their smiles.
August 18th, 2021
Margo
ace
Beautiful capture
August 18th, 2021
