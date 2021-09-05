Previous
Happy Fathers’ Day Sean! by narayani
Photo 1709

Happy Fathers’ Day Sean!

Showering with daddy 💙
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
468% complete

Diana ace
Such a precious moment and capture.
September 5th, 2021  
