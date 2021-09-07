Previous
Afternoon Drinks by narayani
…at Lubika’s. She became a great grandmother yesterday! So we wet the baby’s head and I drowned my sorrows because I didn’t get a stall at the Christmas Bazaar, so there goes my main income for the year… 😭
7th September 2021

narayani

