RIP Dennis
Photo 1791

RIP Dennis

Went to a funeral this morning of the dear friend of a dear friend. The men each wore one of Dennis’s shirts which had all been made by his wife.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

narayani

Diana ace
Sorry for your loss. Those shirts are absolutely stunning, what great patterns and colours.
November 26th, 2021  
