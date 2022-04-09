Previous
Next
Lunch by narayani
Photo 1925

Lunch

It’s not often that I will cook a steak, but today I did, and it was delicious.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
527% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise