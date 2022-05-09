Previous
Yummm! by narayani
Photo 1955

Yummm!

Fresh bread still warm from the oven with butter and cheese 😋

(Just to be clear, not my oven!)
9th May 2022 9th May 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
535% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

